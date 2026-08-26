Advice group, Pivotal, has acquired North West mortgage and protection advice firm, LR Finance.
The Wigan-based firm was founded in 1996, it provides advice across mortgages; protection; and buildings and contents insurance. LR Finance is led by managing director Elanor Hill, who will continue to lead the team under the Pivotal Group banner, alongside its adviser team, admin team and client bank. Pivotal pointed to LR Finance's local reputation and track record of growth as reasons for the acquisition. Elanor Hill, managing director, LR Finance, said: "Joining Pivotal is a natural next step for LR Finance. Their long-term mindset and respect for entrepreneurial leadership we...
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