Standard Life to launch IHT planning and targeted support offering

Follows growing loss after tax

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Standard Life is gearing up to add inheritance tax (IHT) planning into its adviser proposition and to go live with a targeted support offering around the end of this year.

The additions, confirmed in its H1 2026 results report, follow its return to the onshore investment bond market as the group looks to "help our customers navigate some of the recent budget changes". It reported "attractive" flows of £1.1bn into its international bond and SIPP. Standard Life also saw new individual annuity products growth, up 14% in the first half year-on-year, with new premiums up 8% to £600m. Retail gross inflows were up 9% year-on-year at £3.6bn (H1 2025: £3.3bn). Standard Life reported a growing IFRS loss after tax of £179m for the half, a deterioration on H1 20...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Openwork adds Quilter's M&A director

Rosemount adds 12 advisers in Q2

More on Insurer

Standard Life to launch IHT planning and targeted support offering
Insurer

Standard Life to launch IHT planning and targeted support offering

Follows growing loss after tax

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 08 September 2026 • 2 min read
Simplyhealth Group acquires FMC to support UK dentistry
Insurer

Simplyhealth Group acquires FMC to support UK dentistry

Technology expansion

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 September 2026 • 1 min read
The COVER Review: Aviva HNW, HSBC Life migration, Guardian underwriting and more
Insurer

The COVER Review: Aviva HNW, HSBC Life migration, Guardian underwriting and more

Week commencing 24 August 2026

COVER
clock 28 August 2026 • 1 min read