Standard Life to launch IHT planning and targeted support offering

Standard Life is gearing up to add inheritance tax (IHT) planning into its adviser proposition and to go live with a targeted support offering around the end of this year.
The additions, confirmed in its H1 2026 results report, follow its return to the onshore investment bond market as the group looks to "help our customers navigate some of the recent budget changes". It reported "attractive" flows of £1.1bn into its international bond and SIPP. Standard Life also saw new individual annuity products growth, up 14% in the first half year-on-year, with new premiums up 8% to £600m. Retail gross inflows were up 9% year-on-year at £3.6bn (H1 2025: £3.3bn). Standard Life reported a growing IFRS loss after tax of £179m for the half, a deterioration on H1 20...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.