Standard Life to launch IHT planning and targeted support offering

The additions, confirmed in its H1 2026 results report, follow its return to the onshore investment bond market as the group looks to "help our customers navigate some of the recent budget changes". It reported "attractive" flows of £1.1bn into its international bond and SIPP. Standard Life also saw new individual annuity products growth, up 14% in the first half year-on-year, with new premiums up 8% to £600m. Retail gross inflows were up 9% year-on-year at £3.6bn (H1 2025: £3.3bn). Standard Life reported a growing IFRS loss after tax of £179m for the half, a deterioration on H1 20...