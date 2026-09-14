This will provide The Right DA Club's clients with access to Shepherds Friendly's income protection (IP) proposition, which provides a monthly benefit covering up to 70% of a client's income if they are unable to work due to illness or injury. The proposition covers clients with a range of medical histories. Shepherds Friendly said it can consider conditions including diabetes, anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, raised BMI and back pain through its fully underwritten product, subject to individual circumstances and underwriting. The Right DA Club said Shepherds Friendly's addit...