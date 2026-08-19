Most cancer self-referrals are for women in their 30s and 40s: Healix Health

Corporate healthcare provider, Healix Health, has found that women in their 30s and 40s accounted for most self-referrals for suspected cancer symptoms.
According to its claims data for Q2 2026, 72% of pathway users were aged between 30-49, with women aged 40-49 representing the largest single cohort. Overall, women accounted for 82% of pathway users, while men made up less than one in five self-referrals. Keira Wallis, head of clinical operations, Healix Health, said: "Cancer is still often thought of as something that mainly affects people later in life, but that perception is becoming outdated. "More people are facing cancer concerns while they are still building their careers, raising families and managing busy working lives, a...
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