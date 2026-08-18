Benenden Health adds at-home health testing service

Targeted testing options on specific concerns

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Healthcare provider, Benenden Health, has partnered with at-home health testing provider Forth to expand its preventative health offering.

The partnership offers discounted access to at-home blood tests, with prices starting from £80. It aims to help members to take earlier, "more informed" action from home. The service includes three general wellness testing levels, covering up to 32 health markers and providing insights into areas including hormone balance, metabolic health and potential risks related to liver and kidney function. Members can also access four targeted testing options on specific health concerns, including hormone health testing for men and women aged 40+; metabolic monitoring and management; and advanc...

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