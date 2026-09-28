Half of adults feel financially unprepared for key life events

The research, carried out by YouGov surveying 2,078 UK adults, found the sense of unpreparedness was particularly pronounced among those aged between 45-54. More than half (53%) of people in this age group said they did not feel financially prepared, compared with 32% of those aged 55 and over. Women were also less likely than men to feel financially prepared for the future, with 48% saying they did not feel prepared compared with 40% of men. When presented with a list of major life events, respondents in Scotland (49%), the North West (49%) and Yorkshire (48%) felt the most financ...