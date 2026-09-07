Certua Life partners with employee benefits platform

Heka partnership

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Certua Life has partnered with employee benefits platform, Heka, to offer individual protection plans to employees using the platform.

The insurer said that its life brand, Surely, aims to reach potential customers who may have never been offered cover. It said that individual life cover starts at £5 per month. Certua Life referenced the FCA Pure Protection Market Study's interim report, which stated  72% of identified protection needs in the UK are not covered. The report also stated that 42% of adults aged 18+ with online access held a pure protection product, while 58% did not. Certua said that the protection gap persists due to lack of consumer awareness, it said the partnership with Heka is aimed at bridging ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

The protection gap is not a surprise. Treating it as one is.

IPTF launches financial education initiative

More on Employee Benefits

New multinational benefits leader for Howden Employee Benefits
Employee Benefits

New multinational benefits leader for Howden Employee Benefits

Hannah Proctor takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 September 2026 • 1 min read
Benenden Health adds at-home health testing service
Employee Benefits

Benenden Health adds at-home health testing service

Targeted testing options on specific concerns

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 August 2026 • 1 min read
Epassi appoints Antonio Barradas to expand growth
Employee Benefits

Epassi appoints Antonio Barradas to expand growth

Responsible for UK operations and Zest

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 August 2026 • 1 min read