Certua Life partners with employee benefits platform

The insurer said that its life brand, Surely, aims to reach potential customers who may have never been offered cover. It said that individual life cover starts at £5 per month. Certua Life referenced the FCA Pure Protection Market Study's interim report, which stated 72% of identified protection needs in the UK are not covered. The report also stated that 42% of adults aged 18+ with online access held a pure protection product, while 58% did not. Certua said that the protection gap persists due to lack of consumer awareness, it said the partnership with Heka is aimed at bridging ...