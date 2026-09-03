New multinational benefits leader for Howden Employee Benefits

Proctor will report to Anne Terry, managing director, multinational client practice, in her new role. According to a statement by Howden, Proctor brings a decade of employee benefits experience to the table. Anne Terry, managing director, multinational client practice, Howden Employee Benefits, said: "Hannah has built a strong track record for this role: a decade in employee benefits, four of those years working abroad with multinational clients, and relationships across many countries built on real collaboration. "She has exactly the entrepreneurial, energised approach that fits o...