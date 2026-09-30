Zurich launches LifeVault platform

Zurich said the platform is designed to extend support beyond the traditional life insurance pay out. According to the provider's survey of 2,000 UK adults, managing probate or estate administration falls to 42% of people facing the death of a loved one. The provider found that 60% of people responsible for probate found it difficult, which increased to 83% of millennials. While 79% of adults had worries about how their loved ones will cope after they pass, Zurich said 48% of the adult population (48%) have a valid will. Louise Colley, director of retail protection, Zurich UK, s...