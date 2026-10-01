Holloway Friendly completes Wiltshire Friendly transfer

No changes to policies

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Holloway Friendly has completed the transfer of engagements with Wiltshire Friendly, bring the two societies together.

The transfer was announced in April 2026, with Holloway saying at the time that no job losses were expected and that the two teams were to join. The transfer will see Wiltshire members move to Holloway Friendly with no changes to policies or insurance, according to statement by the friendly. Holloway has committed itself to the same level of support for Wiltshire members with no actions required by policyholders following the transfer. According to the two friendlies, the merger creates a "more resilient mutual", the pair also reinforced the focus on income protection and member be...

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