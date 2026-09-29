"A landmark policy as significant as the creation of the NHS": National Care Service

Burnham confirms plans for National Care Service

clock • 2 min read

Speaking at the Labour Conference in Liverpool today (29 September, 2026), Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed plans for a National Care Service.

Burnham spoke about his own grandmother's experience within social care, saying her life savings had been taken to pay for the cost of care in later life. He called for social care reform, stating that a "broken social care will break the NHS too". Within the speech, he also acknowledged the role of care workers, many of which had been historically ignored by the "political class". A plan for a National Care Service is the Prime Minister's chosen solution, which he dubbed a "landmark policy as significant as the creation of the NHS". The groundwork for said policy is being laid now...

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