Toni Smith, director, Sesame, discusses the final report of the FCA Pure Protection Market Study and what collaboration in our industry means for firms.
The FCA's final Pure Protection Market Study report is a welcome contribution to an important conversation about how we make sure more people have appropriate financial protection in place. The interim findings, published in January, already gave the industry a clear picture of what is working and where more is needed. For consumers who do have protection, the market is generally delivering good outcomes: high claims acceptance rates, stable premiums and a diverse range of products are helping to drive healthy competition. Advice often turns a general awareness of protection into a pr...
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