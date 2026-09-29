Triple lock to change in 2030: Burnham

Andy Burnham has confirmed plans to change the state pension triple lock from April 2030, while pledging to keep the current system unchanged for the remainder of this Parliament.
Addressing the Labour Party Conference, today (29 September), Burnham said he would honour the party's manifesto commitment to retain the triple lock, under which the state pension rises by the highest of earnings growth, inflation or 2.5%. But from April 2030, he said the state pension would continue to increase annually by at least prices or 2.5%, while being designed to retain its value relative to earnings over time. "We promised in our manifesto to keep the triple lock unchanged throughout this Parliament. I will honour that promise," the prime minister set out. "From there, in A...
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