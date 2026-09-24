PFS names Kate Gannon as president

She was installed during an official ceremony at the organisation's annual general meeting. Gannon was appointed president at the July PFS board meeting, having previously served as vice-president. Craig Palfrey is the new vice-president. Gannon has been a director of the PFS board since February 2025, and is a founder of Themis Wealth Management, based in Cornwall. She is a chartered financial planner and fellow of the PFS. Gannon won Chartered Financial Planner of the Year in 2016/17 and has previously been named Role Model of the Year at Professional Adviser's Women in Financi...