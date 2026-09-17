Most client meetings happen without one of the advised couple present

Despite longstanding attempts to broaden out the advice relationship beyond a single point of contact in a couple, the findings suggest they are still very one-sided. More than half of individuals (52%) said only one partner regularly attends review meetings, the research by Scottish Widows and NextWealth polling individuals and advisers, found. A similar number (51%) of clients said they hold the adviser relationship in their name only. As many as 10% said they always go to meetings solo, preferring to update their partner afterwards. This failure to engage both parties in a coup...