Most client meetings happen without one of the advised couple present

Advisers are being urged to get the whole family involved when it comes to financial planning after research found most client meetings occur with key members absent.
Despite longstanding attempts to broaden out the advice relationship beyond a single point of contact in a couple, the findings suggest they are still very one-sided. More than half of individuals (52%) said only one partner regularly attends review meetings, the research by Scottish Widows and NextWealth polling individuals and advisers, found. A similar number (51%) of clients said they hold the adviser relationship in their name only. As many as 10% said they always go to meetings solo, preferring to update their partner afterwards. This failure to engage both parties in a coup...
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