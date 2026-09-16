IPTF launches adviser tool for value-added services

Comparison of provider support

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has launched an adviser tool, dubbed Value-Added Services Matrix, to help compare protection providers' health and wellness support.

The tool aims to offer a quick-view summary of the value-added services and wellness support providers offer, alongside individual protection policies across the market. As providers offer different services, which are delivered through a range of third-party providers, the IPTF said comparing what is on offer has not always been straightforward for advisers and has added complexity to the advice process. The IPTF said its Value-Added Services Matrix aims to address this by offering two views. One of these includes a breakdown by IPTF value-added service provider members: Krysalis, Le...

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