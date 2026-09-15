Protection and general insurance distributor, Paradigm Protect, has added Walsham Brothers to its provider panel.
The partnership means Paradigm Protect's adviser members will have access to Walsham's mortgage payment protection insurance (MPPI) solutions. Walsham's offering aims to cover the cost of a policyholder's mortgage payment for up to two years in the event of accident, sickness or unemployment. It includes non-medical underwriting and premiums do not increase with age. The range includes standalone unemployment cover as an add-on to every income protection policy. Mike Allison, director of protection, Paradigm Protect, said: "Unemployment cover coupled with accident and sickness insu...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.