The partnership means Paradigm Protect's adviser members will have access to Walsham's mortgage payment protection insurance (MPPI) solutions. Walsham's offering aims to cover the cost of a policyholder's mortgage payment for up to two years in the event of accident, sickness or unemployment. It includes non-medical underwriting and premiums do not increase with age. The range includes standalone unemployment cover as an add-on to every income protection policy. Mike Allison, director of protection, Paradigm Protect, said: "Unemployment cover coupled with accident and sickness insu...