FCA Pure Protection Market Study: PDG responds

Invitation to the market

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has responded to the FCA’s Pure Protection Market Study final report.

The trade body detailed its involvement in growing the market and improving consumer awareness of the protection market, as mandated by the FCA. The regulator's final report on its market study detailed three key action areas for closing the protection gap, those being: building consumer awareness, improving the sales journey and supporting innovation. The PDG said that it does "not seek a one-off awareness campaign" and instead is looking for industry collaboration with insurers, distributors, intermediaries, trade bodies, consumer organisations and other relevant stakeholders. "W...

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Cameron Roberts
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