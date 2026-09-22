The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has been appointed by the FCA to lead on improving adviser confidence and consistency, in response to its Pure Protection Market Study final report.
Specifically, AMI will be working within the ‘Build consumer awareness' set of actions outlined in the regulator's final report. Other collaborations outlined by the FCA in its final report included the Protection Distributors Group (PDG); the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS); and the Digital Property Market Steering Group (DPMSG). AMI has been tasked with helping firms improve protection conversations throughout the advice journey and at key life stages, particularly for underserved consumers, according to the association. Stephanie Charman, chief executive of AMI, said: ""We are...
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