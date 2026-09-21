The FCA has finally unveiled its final report for the Pure Protection Market Study, with no interventionalist actions being confirmed, the regulator instead is focusing on actions to close the protection gap. Tony Müdd, divisional director - development and technical consultancy, St. James's Place, says: "Overall, the FCA has taken a pragmatic approach. "It has resisted imposing new rules where the evidence did not demonstrate systemic harm, while making clear that remuneration, pricing and fair value remain matters for firms to evidence through existing product governance and Consume...