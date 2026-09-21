IPAW will explore the pivotal points in people's lives where income protection (IP) can have an impact, the IPTF said. Each day will focus on a different moment aligned to a life stage or event that could trigger a protection conversation; considering clients' needs; how we can support them as an industry; and what good outcomes look like. According to Swiss Re's Term and Health Watch 2026 report, total new IP sales in 2025 were up by 11.9% year-on-year, with Mintel's Income Protection UK 2025 report suggesting that 35% of people are considering taking out IP. Jo Miller, managing dire...