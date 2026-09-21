The Income Protection Task Force’s (IPTF’s) annual education week, Income Protection Action Week (IPAW), has launched for 2026, with this year’s theme focusing on ‘the moments that matter’.
IPAW will explore the pivotal points in people's lives where income protection (IP) can have an impact, the IPTF said. Each day will focus on a different moment aligned to a life stage or event that could trigger a protection conversation; considering clients' needs; how we can support them as an industry; and what good outcomes look like. According to Swiss Re's Term and Health Watch 2026 report, total new IP sales in 2025 were up by 11.9% year-on-year, with Mintel's Income Protection UK 2025 report suggesting that 35% of people are considering taking out IP. Jo Miller, managing dire...
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