Burnham to propose social care plans at general election

Aims to be preventative

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he will put forward plans to offer access to a free social care system in England at the next general election.

Speaking to the BBC, Burnham said a "broken" social care system "will in the end break the National Health Service if we leave it as it is". "You have to have a situation where the care system speaks the same language as the health system because at the moment, social care is charged for, provided on a very different basis, and the two just don't connect," Burnham said. "The worst of all worlds is happening in that the care system is so threadbare, it can't support people in their own homes or it can't support people in care homes or people can't afford to pay the charges, and then we...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

IPTF to rebrand amid widened 2027 agenda

IPAW 2026: Rethinking income protection for modern working lives

More on Regulation

Burnham to propose social care plans at general election
Regulation

Burnham to propose social care plans at general election

Aims to be preventative

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 September 2026 • 2 min read
The COVER Review: FCA Pure Protection Market Study, KBW and IPAW
Regulation

The COVER Review: FCA Pure Protection Market Study, KBW and IPAW

Interview with FCA's Graeme Reynolds

COVER
clock 25 September 2026 • 1 min read
PFS names Kate Gannon as president
Regulation

PFS names Kate Gannon as president

Previous vice-president for PFS

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 24 September 2026 • 2 min read