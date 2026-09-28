Burnham to propose social care plans at general election

Speaking to the BBC, Burnham said a "broken" social care system "will in the end break the National Health Service if we leave it as it is". "You have to have a situation where the care system speaks the same language as the health system because at the moment, social care is charged for, provided on a very different basis, and the two just don't connect," Burnham said. "The worst of all worlds is happening in that the care system is so threadbare, it can't support people in their own homes or it can't support people in care homes or people can't afford to pay the charges, and then we...