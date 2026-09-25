IPAW 2026: Rethinking income protection for modern working lives

On the final day of Income Protection Action Week (IPAW), the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) discussed the role that income protection (IP) can play as a foundation of long-term financial resilience, as well as the role of AI in advice.
According to the FCA's recent review, The Mills Review: AI and the Future of Retail Financial Services, the regulator suggested that AI can address long standing weaknesses in retail financial markets. The review said that around 26% of consumers trust general purpose AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini. For financial advice, around two thirds of UK adults now use AI, with 16% already using it for financial services. Additionally, 20% of adults said they would use AI that acts autonomously on their finances within preset goals. Among those using AI, 75% trust it to explain thi...
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