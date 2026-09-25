IPAW 2026: Rethinking income protection for modern working lives

According to the FCA's recent review, The Mills Review: AI and the Future of Retail Financial Services, the regulator suggested that AI can address long standing weaknesses in retail financial markets. The review said that around 26% of consumers trust general purpose AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini. For financial advice, around two thirds of UK adults now use AI, with 16% already using it for financial services. Additionally, 20% of adults said they would use AI that acts autonomously on their finances within preset goals. Among those using AI, 75% trust it to explain thi...