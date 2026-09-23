IPAW 2026: Protecting income through change

Inclusive advice for diverse demographics

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 5 min read

On day three of Income Protection Action Week (IPAW) this year, industry experts discussed how protection conversations need to evolve alongside clients' lives, emotional triggers, value-added services and inclusive advice for non-traditional family structures.

According to LV='s Reaching Resilience report, the average UK worker has three people depending on their income. Around 49% of UK households would only survive up to three months without an income, and 41% of working couples require both incomes to meet their monthly living costs. With this in mind, the first panel of the day discussed using clients' experience and emotional triggers to frame the protection conversation effectively, with Matt Down, income and mortgage specialist, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Tara Cohen, director, mortgage and protection consultant, The Mortgage Centre Dir...

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