Vitality updates cancer offering with Perci Health partnership

Provider, Vitality, has added a cancer nurse navigation service to its offering, delivered through a partnership with Perci Health.
The new service adds to Vitality's existing cancer support programme and the personalised care available to its health and life members with a cancer diagnosis. Through its partnership with the virtual cancer clinic, Vitality is expanding its 12-week service into a personalised 12-month programme. Vitality members diagnosed with cancer will have access to dedicated support from a cancer nurse specialist through Perci Health, who will help navigate the wider impact of cancer and access the right support when needed. For VitalityHealth members, the navigation service will sit along...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.