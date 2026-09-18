This week's episode of The COVER Review dives into claims statistics, a product launch and workplace health.
COVER's editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 14 August 2026. Our top stories are: Guardian pays out £31.67m in 2025 National Friendly launches term assurance Confidence drops in workplace support for long-term health Mental health to cost young workers £9.9bn in lost earnings: AXA Health IPTF launches adviser tool for value-added services
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