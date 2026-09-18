Royal London appoints Bríd Meaney as chief customer officer

Meaney joins Royal London next year, she has more than 25 years' experience working in life insurance and is a qualified actuary. Most recently, Meaney was chief risk officer at Standard Life, prior to which she was CEO of its Heritage division. She has also spent more than ten years as a partner at KPMG, working with insurance businesses in the UK and internationally, and was head of insurance for KPMG in the UK. Barry O'Dwyer, CEO, Royal London, said: "Bríd brings extensive industry experience and a strong track record of leading businesses through change. Her commercial insight,...