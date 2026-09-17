Howden Employee Benefits COO expands remit following Barnett Waddingham deal

Howden announced its acquisition of the professional services consultancy in March 2025, with the deal completing in April. Murphy has served as HEB's COO for six years. Following the integration of BW, he takes on responsibility for Howden's combined UK employee benefits business, spanning 2,600 colleagues across the HEB team with colleagues from its recent acquisitions. These include BW, the employee benefits consultancy arm of Evelyn Partners and Hymans Robertson's Insurance and Financial Services Consulting team. In the role, Murphy will lead operational delivery and "technolog...