National Friendly announces senior appointments

New CMO, deputy chief actuary and BDM

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, National Friendly, has made three appointments to its team, across actuarial, marketing and business development.

As part of the appointments, National Friendly has named Paul Allen as chief marketing officer (CMO), Peter Stanley as deputy chief actuary and Danny Turner as business development manager (BDM). In his role as CMO, Allen will be responsible for all aspects of marketing. The provider said he will specifically focus on product proposition and marketing strategies that further enable National Friendly's strategic business partners. Allen has more than 25 years' experience in insurance marketing, with a career working across life and general insurance, including at Zurich Insurance. A...

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