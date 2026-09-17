National Friendly announces senior appointments

As part of the appointments, National Friendly has named Paul Allen as chief marketing officer (CMO), Peter Stanley as deputy chief actuary and Danny Turner as business development manager (BDM). In his role as CMO, Allen will be responsible for all aspects of marketing. The provider said he will specifically focus on product proposition and marketing strategies that further enable National Friendly's strategic business partners. Allen has more than 25 years' experience in insurance marketing, with a career working across life and general insurance, including at Zurich Insurance. A...