Uptake of beneficiary nomination hits 52.3% in 2025: Swiss Re

According to a report by Swiss Re and Insuring Change, dubbed Life claims: beneficial interest, this brings down the total market beneficiary gap by 7.7%. Intermediaries showed preference towards recommending beneficiary nomination over trusts by over three to one, where insurers who offer beneficiary nomination also offered trusts. The report looked at the progress in the setup of single own life term policies under trust or with contractual beneficiary nomination in 2025. It found the increase in policies in trust halved compared to the year prior, it was 1.5% percentage points u...