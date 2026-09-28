IPTF to rebrand amid widened 2027 agenda

From next year, the IPTF said it will work to help more people become financially resilient and to reduce the protection gap, focusing on "resilience insurance". While income protection will remain central to this, the IPTF said it recognises that individuals face income shocks in many forms and "the best outcome comes from ensuring people have access to whichever proposition best meets their needs". Although the organisation's name will remain unchanged, over time it will make less use of 'Income Protection Task Force' as the explanation behind the acronym, with the 'IP' in IPTF incr...