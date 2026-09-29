Jaskeet Briah, deputy editor, COVER, speaks to industry experts about how Consumer Duty affects the vulnerable customer journey in protection advice.
Learning objectives: Learn about how Consumer Duty has impacted the advice process for customers with characteristics of vulnerability Discover the practical steps in applying Consumer Duty to the advice process for vulnerable consumers Learn how advisers can support customers with characteristics of vulnerability In protection, customers often make decisions against a backdrop of uncertainty, family responsibilities, illness or major life events, with decisions in the advice process having a long-term impact on an individual's financial future and security. For vulnerable customers,...
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