MAB adds to executive team

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has made three appointments to its leadership team covering marketing; finance; and technology and change.
The appointments are: John Woods as group chief marketing officer Jo Stent as group chief financial officer designate Renne Hunt as group chief data and information officer Woods previously held roles at Barclays and CMC Markets, with experience in scaling businesses and fintech, according to a statement by MAB. Stent brings 25 years' experience leading finance functions, according to MAB. Stent will be working alongside the current CFO Emilie McCarthy prior to her departure. Stent will be appointed group CFO with effect from 1 October 2026. Hunt joins having held vari...
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