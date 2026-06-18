Aviva updates non-medical underwriting limits

The changes will see the provider transition more than 80% of medical examinations from traditional doctor examinations to nurse-led medical screenings. According to Aviva, the change is aimed at improving end-to-end turnaround times and make the process more convenient for customers. Aviva said that nurse screenings can be carried out in a customer's home or workplace, improving accessibility for those who may not be able to travel to a GP surgery or medical centre. The provider expects a reduction in time to complete a medical examination of up to 50%, according to an Aviva stat...