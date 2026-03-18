Aviva adds AI underwriting tool to CIC

The tool, first launched for individual life insurance applications in November 2025, uses generative AI to analyse medical reports. It condenses medical reports into short summaries containing the relevant information for underwriters to review, which Aviva said has reduced the time underwriters spend reviewing each case by around half. Robert Morrison, chief underwriting officer, Aviva, said: "Building on the recent launch of our life insurance AI summarisation underwriting tool, this is another important step in our commitment to making protection insurance faster, simpler and more...