Aviva adds AI underwriting tool to CIC

Next focus will be on income protection

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Aviva, is expanding its AI underwriting summarisation tool to support individual critical illness (CI) cover applications, aiming to summarise most individual protection applications where a medical report is required.

The tool, first launched for individual life insurance applications in November 2025, uses generative AI to analyse medical reports. It condenses medical reports into short summaries containing the relevant information for underwriters to review, which Aviva said has reduced the time underwriters spend reviewing each case by around half. Robert Morrison, chief underwriting officer, Aviva, said: "Building on the recent launch of our life insurance AI summarisation underwriting tool, this is another important step in our commitment to making protection insurance faster, simpler and more...

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