Partner Insight:Beyond the price tag - why fully underwritten quotes are your secret weapon

Clearer client outcomes start here

In a world where comparison sites dominate and price often steals the spotlight it's tempting to let the lowest premium lead the conversation. But we know protection isn't a one size fits all, every client brings a unique story—one shaped by their health, lifestyle, and life goals. So why settle for a quote that only tells half the story?

The real cost of price-first mindset

Price is easy to compare, but it rarely tells the whole story. The cheapest quote can quickly become an expensive mistake—especially when real lives and real health histories are involved. Consider these everyday realities:

Over 24% of applicants disclose mental health conditions on Scottish Widows applications 1

disclose mental health conditions on Scottish Widows applications Around 30% of UK adults have high blood pressure 2

have high blood pressure Over 7.6 million people in the UK live with cardiovascular disease 3

Around 12.1 million adults are living with diabetes or prediabetes.4

These aren't unusual cases—they're everyday realities. Relying on standard rates or headline premiums can mean re-quotes, delays, and awkward conversations that cost more than just time—they cost trust. In 2024, UK protection insurers paid out a record £8 billion in claims—a powerful reminder of the real-world impact of getting cover right.5

Underwriting that works with you, not against you

Imagine starting every client conversation with clarity, not caveats. That's the power of fully underwritten quotes. By using tools that factor in full health disclosures from the outset, you can:

Set realistic expectations early

Avoid unnecessary surprises

Save time—for you and your clients

And with tech-driven innovations like electronic GPRs and intuitive digital journeys, the underwriting process is no longer a bottleneck—it provides clearer outcomes. In fact, over 70% of applications at Scottish Widows now receive a point-of-sale decision.6 That's speed, simplicity, and certainty—all in one.

Scottish Widows: Underwriting that reflects real life

What sets Scottish Widows apart? It's not just our tools—it's our philosophy.

At Scottish Widows, our underwriting strategy is built around three pillars: simplicity, speed, and—most importantly—certainty. For advisers and clients alike, knowing where you stand from the outset transforms the protection journey from a guessing game into a partnership built on trust.

Our underwriting decision tool was built in direct response to adviser feedback: advisers want to know, up front, what the likely outcome will be—especially for clients with pre-existing conditions. With no personal data required, advisers can explore thousands of disclosure combinations7 and get a clear, accurate sense of what to expect. This empowers advisers to place business with confidence, knowing they're giving clients the best possible chance of a smooth, successful outcome.

Advisers also benefit from:

Smarter application forms that reduce follow-ups

Direct access to underwriters for real-time case discussions

While technology is helping to make more underwriting decisions instantly, we know there's no substitute for human expertise when it matters most. Our manual underwriting team brings empathy and experience to every complex case—reading between the lines, making fair decisions, and going the extra mile to get the right outcome for your clients.

The real win: advocacy and accuracy

The feedback from advisers has been clear: up-front certainty and instant decisions make a real difference, especially when time is of the essence—like when protection is tied to a mortgage. We're committed to continually investing in our underwriting process, so you and your clients can move forward with confidence, clarity, and peace of mind.

Next time you're weighing up options, remember: certainty up front isn't just a nice-to-have—it's the foundation of great advice and lasting client relationships. Ask yourself: "Am I giving my client the full picture?"

With Scottish Widows, you're not just choosing a provider—you're choosing a partner committed to making protection simpler, faster, and clearer for everyone.

