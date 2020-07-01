Scottish Widows
Helen Dick: Mental health matters
One in six report a common mental health problem each week
COVER Summit video: Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson
Thursday 10 October
Improving access to insurance for people with diabetes
Diabetes Week 2019
Scottish Widows commits to PDG Claims Charter
Also signs Funeral Payment Pledge
Claims: It is the people, not the numbers that matter
COVER claims webinar on Monday 13 May
Scottish Widows pays 98.4% protection claims in 2018
Pay-outs totalling £208m
Pacific Life Re and UndewriteMe announce 'Plan and Protect' involvement
Seven underwriting questions
Gary Burchett: Focusing on the things that matter
‘Doing the right thing for customers’
CIExpert on Scottish Widows 'Plan and Protect'
'A simple critical illness design'
Scottish Widows unveils 'Plan and Protect' range
Life and critical illness cover
MSS and Niche Health join forces for paperless GP reports
iGPR software for medical processing
COVER Feature: The rise of value-added services
Improving outcomes for customers
Why are so few women finding their feet within financial services?
Scottish Widows' distribution director on gender diversity
Johnny Timpson: A look back at 2018
From the Mermaid to the Palace of Westminster
PRIMIS adds Scottish Widows Protect to panel
Mortgage network to offer life and critical illness range
Seven in 10 carers do not have life insurance - Scottish Widows
Equates to seven million people
Birth, death... but what about 'the middle'?
Cura's Kathryn Knowles investigates value-added services and why it is crucial for advisers to know their products
Purple Tuesday is today - have you signed up?
Life insurance and protection firms encouraged to pledge commitment to disabled access
MOJ to push ahead with probate fee hike
'Extortionate' fees for estates would put extra emphasis on life policies written in trust
Christine Husbands: Value-added services and building trust
Services such as nurse advice, second medical opinions and bereavement counselling all add something invaluable to protection, says RedArc MD
Watch COVER's value-added services webinar again
CII's Melissa Collett, Johnny Timpson of Scottish Widows and RedArc's Christine Husbands discuss meeting the needs of vulnerable customers with COVER editor
The conversation gap
We need an environment of transparency and openness, argues Helen Dick of Scottish Widows