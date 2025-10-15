Third of UK businesses have cut down on workplace benefits

Scottish Widows findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Around 36% of UK businesses have reduced the generosity of the workplace benefits available to their employees over the past 12 months due to pressures caused by economic conditions, Scottish Widows told COVER.

The provider surveyed 1,000 senior decision-makers and 2,000 UK employees, finding that of the businesses that had to make changes to manage economic pressures in the past year, healthcare plans ranked in the top three benefits that have been reduced (31%). Reducing bonus schemes (72%) and remote/flexible working (39%) took the top two spots, with employers also reducing redundancy pay (30%), life insurance (28%), sick pay (27%), childcare support (25%), paternity leave (24%) and maternity leave (20%). At the same time, 40% of employees cited sick leave as the workplace benefit most i...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Access FS creates Equality Council

National Friendly launches healthcare product

More on Employee Benefits

Third of UK businesses have cut down on workplace benefits
Employee Benefits

Third of UK businesses have cut down on workplace benefits

Scottish Widows findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 October 2025 • 2 min read
Mental health support the most beneficial preventative measure: GRiD
Employee Benefits

Mental health support the most beneficial preventative measure: GRiD

97% of large businesses offered preventative support

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 October 2025 • 2 min read
Towergate Employee Benefits expands consulting team
Employee Benefits

Towergate Employee Benefits expands consulting team

Dasha Ivanova joins

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 October 2025 • 1 min read