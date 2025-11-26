Partner Insight: Workforce resilience starts with better health support

The UK is facing a workforce health challenge on multiple fronts: long NHS waiting lists, record levels of long-term sickness, and inconsistent uptake of workplace wellbeing support.

Research shows that work-related illness already costs the economy more than £400m a week. Absence driven by mental health, musculoskeletal pain, and minor illnesses is widespread, yet many employees are deterred from using health benefits due to red tape, exclusions, or complex processes.

Employers increasingly acknowledge the need for change. Where should they start?

The Cover Workplace Wellbeing hub aims to bring you a range of articles monthly on new trends, accessible and affordable benefits that could help employers develop a healthier and resilient workforce.

The hub will explore:

How mental health limits workforce resilience

The importance of access – and engagement – with employee health benefits

How employers can create a better culture of wellbeing

Click to access Workplace Wellbeing now