employers
Nearly two thirds of employees value kindness as leadership trait
Research on World Kindness Day
Mid-life support is 'crucial' for both employers and employees
'Should cover emotional wellbeing'
One in three employers admit 'company culture is causing stress'
60% ‘need to do more’ to support staff
Alaana Linney: Shifting workplace stigma - HPV
'Women being put off cancer screening due to misunderstanding'
'I am, I will': Taking responsibility for cancer
On World Cancer Day
Paul Avis: Group risk's Cinderella service
Does the importance of early intervention and effective rehabilitation during absence outweigh the financial benefits of group income protection?
L&G launches benefits hub for group income protection
Rehabilitation and health support plus claims information for employers and employees
Paul Avis: Gender, disability and the protection gap
Disabled women face unique challenges within the workplace but group insurance can provide specific benefits to meet their needs and attract their skills
Employers must improve benefits for LGBT staff - Mercer
While many global organisations have adopted broader diversity and inclusion policies, just over half have tailored these policies to specifically accommodate LGBT employees, according to Mercer's LGBT Benefits around the World Survey
83% of UK employers were unprepared for leave vote - Jelf Employee Benefits
Employers are unprepared for the UK leaving the European Union, according to research from Jelf Employee Benefits conducted only seven days prior to the referendum.
One in four employers to communicate Fit for Work
Over a quarter of employers (27%) plan to signpost absent employees towards Fit for Work (FfW) in the absence of GP referrals.
One in three employers say more staff come into work despite being unwell
Nearly a third of employers have reported an increase in people coming to work while they are ill.
AXA PPP healthcare rolls out video GP service
AXA PPP healthcare has rolled out a video GP service for large corporates, called [email protected], provided by Doctor Care anywhere.
Westfield Health launches health and wellbeing toolkit
Westfield Health has launched a health and wellbeing toolkit for HR managers.
Premier League injury pay costing £123m a season
Premier League football clubs pay £123m per season in wages to injured players, JLT Speciality has calculated, with Manchester United paying the most.
Fit for Work employee referral service launches
Employers facing lengthy staff sickness absences can now refer employees to the fully operational Fit for Work (FfW) health service.
Old Mutual named Britain's healthiest small company
The winners of Britain's Healthiest Company have been announced, including Old Mutual which won as the healthiest small company.
Jelf releases benefits technology whitepapers
Jelf has released two whitepapers on benefits technology to help employers have a more consolidated approach to employee benefits.
Majority of employers don't consider elective surgery a reason for absence
Elective surgeries such as knee replacement operations and cataract surgery are seen as a valid reason for being absent from work by only 35% of employers, research for AXA PPP has found.
Cyclists most likely to arrive at work 'refreshed'
Cyclists are the most likely to commuter to arrive feeling refreshed after their commute, a survey for Aviva has found.
Unum adds AgeingWorks to group risk policies
Unum has added AgeingWorks, an online portal for elder care support and guidance, to all its group risk policies.
ECIS health assessment on electricians raises concerns
The gap between electricians' physical and mental health has been revealed by ECIS.
Fit for Work service completes national rollout
The Fit for Work (FfW) service, which aims to reduce the impact of long-term sickness absence, has completed its nationwide rollout after going live across all of England.
Protection Review 2015: ABI develops workplace sick pay statement
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) is developing a workplace statement that will allow employers to tell employees exactly what sickness benefits they are entitled to.