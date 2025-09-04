Bupa partners with GoJoe

The partnership will see the GoJoe app be available to Bupa Business Health Insurance customers or to existing eligible Business Health Insurance customers at their renewal stage. GoJoe's app provides content, challenges and motivation to get people exercising, according to the provider. The provider said that the partnership is targeted to larger corporate clients with the goals of improving employee health and wellbeing. Richard Norris, commercial director, Bupa, said: "Our early-stage partnership with GoJoe hinges on a shared belief that positive health outcomes are driven by a ...