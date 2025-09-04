Bupa partners with GoJoe

Provider, Bupa, has partnered with health platform, GoJoe, in an effort to tackle workplace health and wellbeing.
The partnership will see the GoJoe app be available to Bupa Business Health Insurance customers or to existing eligible Business Health Insurance customers at their renewal stage. GoJoe's app provides content, challenges and motivation to get people exercising, according to the provider. The provider said that the partnership is targeted to larger corporate clients with the goals of improving employee health and wellbeing. Richard Norris, commercial director, Bupa, said: "Our early-stage partnership with GoJoe hinges on a shared belief that positive health outcomes are driven by a ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.