Bupa partners with GoJoe

Business expansion plans

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Bupa, has partnered with health platform, GoJoe, in an effort to tackle workplace health and wellbeing.

The partnership will see the GoJoe app be available to Bupa Business Health Insurance customers or to existing eligible Business Health Insurance customers at their renewal stage. GoJoe's app provides content, challenges and motivation to get people exercising, according to the provider. The provider said that the partnership is targeted to larger corporate clients with the goals of improving employee health and wellbeing. Richard Norris, commercial director, Bupa, said: "Our early-stage partnership with GoJoe hinges on a shared belief that positive health outcomes are driven by a ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

36% of employers directly fund support for employees

Autumn Budget 2025 set for 26 November

More on Employee Benefits

Health and wellbeing supports business as much as employees: Towergate
Employee Benefits

Health and wellbeing supports business as much as employees: Towergate

Investment in wellbeing support

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 19 August 2025 • 2 min read
PIB Employee Benefits acquires Atwood Benefits
Employee Benefits

PIB Employee Benefits acquires Atwood Benefits

Supporting international companies

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 August 2025 • 1 min read
Employers leaving benefit take-up for employees to initiate
Employee Benefits

Employers leaving benefit take-up for employees to initiate

GRiD research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 August 2025 • 3 min read