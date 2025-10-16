National Friendly secures €15 million tier 2 capital

The capital, according to National Friendly, will go towards product innovation, expanding distribution and expanding access to protection. The structure of the financing has a 10-year maturity date and helps to strengthen National Friendly's balance sheet, according to the provider. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, said: "This is a transformational moment for National Friendly. Securing €15 million in tier 2 capital gives us the financial flexibility to invest boldly in our strategic priorities - building innovative, affordable insurance solutions and extending our reach to ...