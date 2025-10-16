The mis-use of EAPs

Newly released figures on the use of EAPs in the UK show rising demand for support among employees. EAPs have become a pillar of organisational health in the UK, available as an option for more than half of UK employees (working in 186,000 organisations). In particular, the past two years have seen a growing number of medium-sized and smaller employers adopting EAPs. The 2025 market report from EAPA UK, Focusing on the Job: EAPs and Keeping Britain Working, suggests that more than 623,000 workers contacted EAP providers in the previous year. The most common reasons for looking for su...