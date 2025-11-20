SMEs lagging behind on wellbeing: Unum UK

Provider, Unum UK, has released research showing a divide in how UK small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) support workplace wellbeing.
The research, dubbed the Healthy Workforce, Thriving Economy: Backing Britain's SMEs report, showed that, depending on the sector, SMEs offered vastly differing levels of workplace support. On the top end, 85% of IT and telecoms provided comprehensive workplace benefits, followed by 77% of financial services and health providers doing the same. The other end of the scale was made up of retail and hospitality and leisure business, of businesses in these sectors, 55% and 49% respectively provide comprehensive workplace benefits. Mark Till, CEO, Unum UK, said: "SMEs are the backbone o...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.