Older workers in demand: Barnett Waddingham

Alongside active hiring, 37% of employers in the UK are seeking to retain older employees. Barnett Waddingham said that this reflects employers' concerns about the workforce. The survey, which quizzed 500 UK decision makers, also showed that 77% of employers were concerned about staff lacking skills needed to work. Other top concerns included rising mental health challenges among employees (73%) and long-term sickness (68%). Employees were also worried about the talent pipeline, with 64% worried about shrinking availability of overseas talent and 62% concerned about the future avai...