Iress expands ex-smoker pricing to multi-benefit service

Scottish Widows joins platform

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Iress has expanded its ex-smoker pricing to its multi-benefit service on the technology provider's sourcing platform, The Exchange.

This means that ex-smoker statuses are now supported across all term, critical illness and income protection services on The Exchange. The expansion also sees the addition of Scottish Widows, bringing the total number of supporting insurers to nine. This includes Aviva, HSBC, Legal and General, Royal London, Vitality, Zurich, National Friendly and Walsham Brothers. Iress said the update aims to offer greater price certainty, faster processing and efficiency for advisers, while helping clients secure "fairer, more accurate premiums". Jacqueline Durbin, head of product for sourcing, ...

