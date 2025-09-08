Scottish Widows expands protection distribution team

New hires to report to Catherine Trimble

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Scottish Widows, has expanded its protection distribution team with three new appointments.

As part of the appointments, the provider has named Heena Sandhu and Katie Dennehy as national business development managers. Sandhu joins from Guardian where she was a regional business development manager for more than three years. In the role, she managed high-value corporate partner accounts, email marketing, sales performance and business quality. Meanwhile, Dennehy joins the provider after more than four years at UnderwriteMe, most recently as digital account manager. At the technology provider, she worked on brand activity and delivered adviser and digital account management st...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Shepherds Friendly partners with Alula Technologies on underwriting

Workplace absence levels rise due to long-term health conditions: CIPD

More on Insurer

Scottish Widows expands protection distribution team
Insurer

Scottish Widows expands protection distribution team

New hires to report to Catherine Trimble

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 September 2025 • 2 min read
Young people cite opportunity gaps in financial services careers
Insurer

Young people cite opportunity gaps in financial services careers

LV= research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 August 2025 • 2 min read
Chesnara releases 2025 half-year results
Insurer

Chesnara releases 2025 half-year results

HSBC Life UK acquisition major factor

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 28 August 2025 • 2 min read