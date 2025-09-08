Scottish Widows expands protection distribution team

As part of the appointments, the provider has named Heena Sandhu and Katie Dennehy as national business development managers. Sandhu joins from Guardian where she was a regional business development manager for more than three years. In the role, she managed high-value corporate partner accounts, email marketing, sales performance and business quality. Meanwhile, Dennehy joins the provider after more than four years at UnderwriteMe, most recently as digital account manager. At the technology provider, she worked on brand activity and delivered adviser and digital account management st...