Broadstone warns against IPT hikes in Autumn Budget 2025

Independent consultancy, Broadstone, has warned against government increases to insurance premium tax (IPT) at the upcoming Autumn Budget this year.
As part of the Budget, the Government is reportedly exploring measures to raise revenue following "strained public finances", Broadstone said, with leading political figures having called for increased tax on private medical services. IPT is currently set at 12% and is charged on most insurance policies, including PMI. Broadstone said a higher rate of IPT would increase costs for both employers and employees, potentially leading to lower take up of the benefit and leading to reduced coverage levels across the workforce. An increase to IPT would have a "double whammy" impact for compan...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.