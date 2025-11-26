Budget 25: Protection and health headlines

NHS, welfare reform, economic inactivity and more

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves today (26 November 2025) delivered the Autumn Budget 2025, setting out the Government’s spending priorities for the next 12 months.

The speech covered numerous facets of national spend but many headlines were dominated with the news that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) mistakenly released its forecast 30 minutes before Reeves' speech. As always, however, NHS spending priorities took centre stage for our industry, alongside employment, welfare reforms and numerous missed opportunities for protection. NHS investment Reeves committed to reducing the NHS waiting list (which, as of September 2025, stood at 7.41 million patients) and announced investments in technology and community health centres for the h...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

A history of protection products

Budget 25: Maintaining IPT rates a missed opportunity

More on Regulation

Budget 25: Maintaining IPT rates a missed opportunity
Regulation

Budget 25: Maintaining IPT rates a missed opportunity

Rate remains at 12%

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 27 November 2025 • 2 min read
Budget 25: Protection and health headlines
Regulation

Budget 25: Protection and health headlines

NHS, welfare reform, economic inactivity and more

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read
Budget 25: Employer NIC thresholds frozen for three years
Regulation

Budget 25: Employer NIC thresholds frozen for three years

From 2028/29

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read