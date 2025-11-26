Budget 25: Protection and health headlines

The speech covered numerous facets of national spend but many headlines were dominated with the news that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) mistakenly released its forecast 30 minutes before Reeves' speech. As always, however, NHS spending priorities took centre stage for our industry, alongside employment, welfare reforms and numerous missed opportunities for protection. NHS investment Reeves committed to reducing the NHS waiting list (which, as of September 2025, stood at 7.41 million patients) and announced investments in technology and community health centres for the h...