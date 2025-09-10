Six in 10 adults would choose PMI as top employer-funded benefit

PMI ranked ahead of extra holiday allowance (41%), paid time off (40%) and life insurance (37%). The broker surveyed 2,000 UK adults, finding that 27% have self-funded private treatment over the past five years. On average, adults have spent nearly £6,000 on private treatment, with one in seven spending more than £15,000, due to the strain on the NHS. Howden said that anxiety around accessing medical treatment has been causing sleepless nights for adults, pushing more towards considering private healthcare, either via insurance or by paying out of their own pocket. When asked what ...